Emraan Hashmi rubbishes reports of injury during stone pelting in Kashmir

Emraan Hashmi is currently stationed in Kashmir shooting for his next, Ground Zero. Reports cited that the actor had suffered injuries due to stone-pelting incident.

On Tuesday morning, Emraan took to his official Twitter account and wrote, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming; it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone-pelting incident is inaccurate.” — TMS

