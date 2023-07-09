Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants talk about their fear-filled, adrenaline-pumping South African stunt safari

Mona

One of India’s fan-favourite stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with its 13th season, and South Africa plays host to 14 daredevil contestants with eyes on the prize. Stuntman and director Rohit Shetty turns host yet again for the Colors show, leading the pack through tasks in air, water, and creepy crawlies to animals in the jungle. Iss barr harr level darr next level is the tagline for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) this time, which sees actors and influencers face their fears.

Right from popular actors Rohit Bose Roy to singer Rashmeet Kaur, the motley team consists of Daisy Shah, Sheezan M. Khan, Shiv Thakre, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Abdu Rozik.

Dream come true

Winner of two reality shows, The Anti-Social Network and Bigg Boss Marathi 2, and runners up in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 16, Shiv Thakre couldn’t wait to be part of yet another reality show. “KKK was always on my mind. One can’t experience such adventure even if one spends tons of money.” Cape Town and its weather had Shiv in awe. “Being a Mumbaikar, the only season I know is summer but in Cape Town, we witnessed four weathers — sunny, cloudy, rainy and windy — all in a day’s time. Doing a water stunt in chilly rains made the tasks even tougher.” Apart from the weather, it was people who won his heart. “We were there for two months and made bonds to last a lifetime, distance and language doesn’t come in the way. People there were so hospitable.”

Shiv entered the show sans any pressure. “While one must have the trophy in mind, I can’t let the pressure of winning ruin my everyday experience.” As for any reality show aspirants, he tips, “Stick to your basic nature whether someone likes it or not, instead of planning for the whole time, live day-to-day and enjoy the experience!”

Surprise package

Singer Rashmeet Kaur has a couple of music reality shows to her credit, including winning Amazon’s Remix, so, her being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 came as a surprise to many. “People really don’t expect a singer to participate in this show, but I have been adventurous since my young days.” She labels the experience as fun. The stunts in air, water and with animals have led her to discover her body and mind better. “Through this two month period, I got to know of my many strengths and some weaknesses. This will sure help me train better.”

She labels the host Rohit Shetty as the biggest strength of the show. “Rohit Shetty sir is a super host, an amazing stuntman and has many blockbusters to his credit as a director. Yet honest and humble, he encouraged us all through this journey,” says Rashmeet, who wants to do Man vs. Wild next! “KKK challenged us to test our limits. I hope the show turns out to be as much fun for the audience as it was for us.”

Fantastic experience

Rohit Bose Roy

Even after almost three decades of his journey in the entertainment world, its Rohit Bose Roy’s first reality show and he calls it a fantabulous experience. “I chose to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi to see if I could do all the stunts that I had seen my friends perform. It was a fantastic experience. I don’t mind the injury, it could happen anywhere but having Rohit Shetty for a host, who encouraged me perform stunts that I thought I could never do, was amazing.”

(The show airs on Colors from July 15)