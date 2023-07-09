 Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants talk about their fear-filled, adrenaline-pumping South African stunt safari : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants talk about their fear-filled, adrenaline-pumping South African stunt safari

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants talk about their fear-filled, adrenaline-pumping South African stunt safari

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants talk about their fear-filled, adrenaline-pumping South African stunt safari

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestants



Mona

One of India’s fan-favourite stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with its 13th season, and South Africa plays host to 14 daredevil contestants with eyes on the prize. Stuntman and director Rohit Shetty turns host yet again for the Colors show, leading the pack through tasks in air, water, and creepy crawlies to animals in the jungle. Iss barr harr level darr next level is the tagline for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) this time, which sees actors and influencers face their fears.

Right from popular actors Rohit Bose Roy to singer Rashmeet Kaur, the motley team consists of Daisy Shah, Sheezan M. Khan, Shiv Thakre, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Abdu Rozik.

Dream come true

Winner of two reality shows, The Anti-Social Network and Bigg Boss Marathi 2, and runners up in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 16, Shiv Thakre couldn’t wait to be part of yet another reality show. “KKK was always on my mind. One can’t experience such adventure even if one spends tons of money.” Cape Town and its weather had Shiv in awe. “Being a Mumbaikar, the only season I know is summer but in Cape Town, we witnessed four weathers — sunny, cloudy, rainy and windy — all in a day’s time. Doing a water stunt in chilly rains made the tasks even tougher.” Apart from the weather, it was people who won his heart. “We were there for two months and made bonds to last a lifetime, distance and language doesn’t come in the way. People there were so hospitable.”

Shiv entered the show sans any pressure. “While one must have the trophy in mind, I can’t let the pressure of winning ruin my everyday experience.” As for any reality show aspirants, he tips, “Stick to your basic nature whether someone likes it or not, instead of planning for the whole time, live day-to-day and enjoy the experience!”

Surprise package

Singer Rashmeet Kaur has a couple of music reality shows to her credit, including winning Amazon’s Remix, so, her being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 came as a surprise to many. “People really don’t expect a singer to participate in this show, but I have been adventurous since my young days.” She labels the experience as fun. The stunts in air, water and with animals have led her to discover her body and mind better. “Through this two month period, I got to know of my many strengths and some weaknesses. This will sure help me train better.”

She labels the host Rohit Shetty as the biggest strength of the show. “Rohit Shetty sir is a super host, an amazing stuntman and has many blockbusters to his credit as a director. Yet honest and humble, he encouraged us all through this journey,” says Rashmeet, who wants to do Man vs. Wild next! “KKK challenged us to test our limits. I hope the show turns out to be as much fun for the audience as it was for us.”

Fantastic experience

Rohit Bose Roy

Even after almost three decades of his journey in the entertainment world, its Rohit Bose Roy’s first reality show and he calls it a fantabulous experience. “I chose to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi to see if I could do all the stunts that I had seen my friends perform. It was a fantastic experience. I don’t mind the injury, it could happen anywhere but having Rohit Shetty for a host, who encouraged me perform stunts that I thought I could never do, was amazing.”

People really don’t expect a singer to participate in this show, but I have been adventurous from my early years.... I got to know of my many strengths and some weaknesses. — Rashmeet Kaur

While one must have the trophy in mind, I can’t let the pressure of winning ruin my everyday experience...Stick to your basic nature whether someone likes it or not. — Shiv Thakre

(The show airs on Colors from July 15)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

5
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Sonepat village; meets farmers, drives tractor

6
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

7
Schools

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

8
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

9
J & K

Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain washes key road; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains shut

10
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...

‘Will hurt identity, rights of minorities’: SGPC rejects UCC

'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC

Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Dashmesh Avenue residents

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

Sukhna level near danger mark

CRAWFED opposes steep hike in road tax

PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

At 126 mm, Delhi sees highest single-day July rain in 20 years

Regional rapid transit system depot gets solar power plant

Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

3 injured as speeding SUV hits two vehicles in Ludhiana

Triple murder: Suspect fears boycott of spouse by society

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud