Make way for India@9 on Sony BBC Earth

With a special Indian twist to its content line-up, Sony BBC Earth is all set to make Republic Day extra special for its viewers. Taking people on a unique journey through the wilderness of India, the channel is bringing forth ‘India@9’ — a special anthology. It will take viewers on a virtual trip to the Valley of the Flowers, nestled in the West Himalayas, and the young turtles hatching on the east coast of India. It is a mix of series such as Hidden India and India’s Deadliest Snakes.