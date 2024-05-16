Milestone moment: Manoj Bajpayee says with his 100th film Bhaiyya ji, North Indians will get ‘proper representation’ on screen

IANS

Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his 100th film Bhaiyya ji, shared that after a long gap, people of North India will see representation of their culture, the relationship they are very familiar with, and the culture that belongs to them, on screen.

The Padma Shri awardee, who hails from Bihar said, “These are the characters that people have seen many times. Characters belonging to the North India region. This culture has been showcased for many years, but there has been a two-decade gap so we concentrated a lot on urban stories.”

“And that is why we are all very excited that after a long gap, the people of North India will get their representation on the screen. When you make a film with all your heart, it shows on the screen too,” he added.

On Bhaiyya ji being his 100th film, Manoj shared, “It was director Apoorv Singh Karki who came to me while we were shooting in Lucknow, and he told me that it will be my 100th film. I was surprised. When you look back, you see that it was never an easy journey. But God has been very kind. He has shown me some failures, but has also given me a lot of positivity and strength to carry on. I didn’t decide that Bhaiyya ji was going to be my 100th film. It was just destiny. And I am happy that this is my 100th film.”

The film is set to release on May 24.