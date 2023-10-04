Murder accused author Indrani Mukerjea being invited for a session at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival at Kasauli has certainly raised many an eyebrow

Parbina Rashid

Have literary festivals become a platform for image makeover? Asks Chander Trikha, author and former director of Haryana Sahitya Akademi, as he skims through the name of invitees for the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival at Kasauli. His question is directed at the organisers of the festival and Indrani Mukerjea, who will address a session during the three-day event starting October 13.

To put his angst into perspective, Indrani, a murder accused currently out on bail after spending about seven years in Byculla jail in Mumbai, published her memoir in July this year. A reviewer from a reputed newspaper sums up the book as, “Unbroken: The Untold Story is a celeb mom’s attempt to whitewash the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora. Indrani spent about seven stormy years in prison—including participating in a riot—until she got bail last year. Now, she is back home with a bang, as if murder is the new normal...The infamous new author is perhaps betting on a sob story with royalties to make her society royalty again... A profit-pushing publisher has amorally given her a forum and a massive promotion budget.”

Earlier in August, when a leading news media page on Instagram interviewed Indrani, many labelled it as an attempt at whitewashing her public image. Netizens questioned her credentials as an author and many Instagram users commented — “God damn you guys! Find your God damn moral compass.” “Crazy that she lied about her kids” and “She is throwing big words and hiding behind her faded charm. This is crazy.”

Trikha, who feels literary festivals should be dedicated only to literary people, is not off the mark when he expresses concern about such festivals turning into glamour shows. Elizabeth Kuruvilla, Associate Publisher, Vintage, Penguin Random House, agrees with him. “These days most lit fests have a bent towards the glamour quotient to pull the crowd,” she says.

Coming back to Indrani’s participation at KSLF, former IPS officer and author Rajbir Deswal says, “Propriety doesn’t allow it, as was the case with Tarun Tejpal, who was dropped from festivals after his sexual assault allegations, although he was acquitted later. There has been a trend to invite controversial personalities, just like the sensational reality show Bigg Boss’ wild card entries. Even lit fests are now falling into the trap of sensationalism. However, temperamentally it goes with Khushwant Singh’s all-encompassing attitude to life.”

While many in the organising committee of the fest are expecting the session to be ‘provocative’ and hence a ‘crowd puller’, the official statement reads that Indrani will be talking about her philanthropic work for undertrials in Indian jails.

Rahul Singh, son of Khushwant Singh, who organises KSLF, justifies it by saying, “Her book fits the theme of the festival, which is The Revolution Will Not Be Televised: Be The Change You Want To See. Also, she hasn’t been convicted yet, so I guess it shouldn’t stop her public life.”

His argument, however, is not in sync with the public mood. Here’s a sample. “If she gets a platform to share her story as gospel truth, Charles Sobhraj should also come up with a new story that his childhood was very disturbing and he was victim of conspiracy,” writes an Instagram user.

The public perception maybe going against her, but Indrani is making the most of her new-found status as an ‘author’, giving interviews and promoting a book which should not have been celebrated in the first place, as her case is still pending in a special court.

