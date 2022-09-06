'New episode, new energy'

Karan Johar is back on TV as a judge for Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Here’s a candid chat with filmmaker

While judging the same reality show multiple times, how do you deal with the monotony?

Jhalak was the first reality show that I ever judged. It’s been a decade with them. It was so nice sitting and judging with Madhuri Dixit because she is so cool and easy to be with. I don’t feel there is monotony as every day and with every episode there is a new energy.

What do you expect from this show?

Some of the industry’s biggest and most popular names are going to explore the realm of dance this season and I cannot wait to witness their journeys. It’s the journey which interests me the most.

What is competition to you? Do you believe in winning?

I am very competitive. Anyone who says he/she doesn’t want to win is lying. We are here to win, here to compete. You are here to be better than someone else.

You dance well. How have you trained yourself?

Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur’s mother Salome Roy Kapur used to teach ballroom dance. So, during my college days I learnt folks’ trot, waltz, jiving etc from her. I attended her classes for almost 2 years. But I feel to dance well you need to have rhythm in your body.

How do you manage to look different from the rest of the crowd?

Right now I am hugely influenced by Ranveer Singh as I have directed him in my film. I don’t like to be dressed dull. Just like dance, fashion is a form of expression. I should be happy from inside whenever I am going out wearing my attire.

Who influenced you to remain grounded?

It’s my mother Hiroo Johar. She is my grounding factor in life. She, throughout the day, tries to ground me. If something good happens, she would just say,‘It’s okay. Don’t get carried away’.

Your kids are also quite attached to you. How has life been with them?

My children are very well behaved. The way I have been raised; my mother is doing it the same with them. All three of us have that fear moment. I keep telling them to keep quiet or mama will come and scold all of us.

Films are not doing well at the box office. What do you have to say about that?

One good film will change everything, I feel. Also, what was good has to be excellent now.