Film: Galwakdi (Punjabi) Producers: Manpreet Johal, Ashu Munish Sahni, Savin Sarin, Ankit Kawade Director: Sharan Art

Galwakdi is a Punjabi romcom starring Tarsem Jassar and Wamiqa Gabbi. Both will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time. B.N Sharma, Raghveer Boli, Hunny Mattu, Harby Sangha, Rupinder Rupi, and Kulwinder Singh will be seen in supporting roles.