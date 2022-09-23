New Releases

Film: Criminal Producer: Gippy Grewal Director: Garinder Sidhu

Starring Neeru Bajwa, Dheeraj Kumar, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Raghveer Boli, Sukhwinder Chahal, Harbhagwan Singh, Gurnav Deep Singh, Shivam Sharma and Kavi Singh, this action thriller is all set to hit the theatres today.

Film: Chup: The Revenge of The Artist Producer: Gauri Shinde, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) Director: R Balki

R Balki’s Chup: The Revenge of The Artist has created quite a buzz. Sunny Deol plays a cop in this thrilling story. It also stars the talented actor, Dulqer Salmaan.

The power-packed cast also includes actors like Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

The film releases today.

Film: Dhokha - Round D Corner Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, Vikrant Sharma Director: Kookie Gulati

Dhokha - Round D Corner, a film by Kookie Gulati, starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumaar, is all set to release today. It is a suspense drama and marks Khushalii Kumar’s Bollywood debut. The film revolves around an urban couple.

Film: Avatar Producers: James Cameron and Jon Landau Director: James Cameron

The magic is back. James Cameron’s Academy Award winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar returns to Indian theatres on September 23 in stunning 4K Hi