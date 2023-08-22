Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

IANS

American popstar Nick Jonas, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has revealed his favourite Indian food. In a conversation with content creator Rebecca Tandon, Nick was seen discussing his love for Indian food.

Tandon asked him about his favourite Indian food, to which Nick replied: “I like paneer, lamb biryani and I like dosa.” To which, the content creator replied: “Priyanka has taught you well.” It seems that the video was taken in the backstage area. She captioned the clip: “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a fan girl of @nickjonas...”

