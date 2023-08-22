Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

American popstar Nick Jonas, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has revealed his favourite Indian food. In a conversation with content creator Rebecca Tandon, Nick was seen discussing his love for Indian food.
Tandon asked him about his favourite Indian food, to which Nick replied: “I like paneer, lamb biryani and I like dosa.” To which, the content creator replied: “Priyanka has taught you well.” It seems that the video was taken in the backstage area. She captioned the clip: “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a fan girl of @nickjonas...”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...