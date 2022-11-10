Nikki Tamboli on shooting for her upcoming song ‘Chhori’

Nikki Tamboli has now become a prominent name in the entertainment industry. The beauty was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and ever since, she has become an internet sensation who enjoys a massive fan-following. Nikki will soon be seen in the song Chhori. But what makes this song special is the story related to it. The actress shot for the song with 102-degree fever and her oxygen level had also dropped.

Says Nikki, “I believe in working on something that drives me. Shooting for this song was a memorable experience for me, especially when I had high fever. But I kept going as I am very passionate about my work and dance. My fans have been patient and supportive throughout.”