Of ten avatars

Makers of &TV show Baal Shiv are set to showcase the ten avatars of Devi Parvati, essayed by Shivya Pathania, through the upcoming mega story titled Dus Mahavidyas. These ten avatars will comprise Devi Kali, Devi Tara, Devi Tripura Sundari, Devi Bhuvaneshwari, Devi Chinnmasta, Devi Bhairavi, Devi Dhumavati, Devi Bagalamukhi, Devi Matangi and Devi Kamala. Talking about the show, Shivya Pathania says, “The story of Dus Mahavidyas comprises the ten avatars of Goddess Parvati. I’ve always considered playing Devi Parvati onscreen as a blessing. Very rarely does one get an opportunity to essay 10 different Devi avatars in a single story. It is a huge responsibility and quite challenging as well.”

She adds, “It takes a long time and effort to get into the look of each Devi. But it has been worthwhile and quite a learning experience. The team, including the writer, director, creative team, costume designer, make-up artist, and everyone else, has worked tirelessly to bring alive the avatars so magnificently. Each avatar has a great story and a completely different look, making for an absolute visual treat and exciting experience.”