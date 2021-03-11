Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone make their second red carpet appearances at Cannes

On the third day May 19 of Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone made their second appearances at the red carpet. Aishwarya graced the event in a shimmery gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. She paired her extravagant gown with matching accessories and styled her hair in loose waves which she kept on one side.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand, left everyone in awe with her blazing red Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. For accessories, she adorned a statement diamond necklace. Her hair was styled in a ponytail.