Priyanka Chopra joins the documentary ‘Born Hungry’ as a producer

ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’production company Purple Pebble Pictures has announced her new film as a producer. It is in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary Born Hungry. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note.

The note said, “Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22’s new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that. I was so moved by Sash’s incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, so it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate.”

Born Hungry premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

