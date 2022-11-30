Rakhi Sawant enters Bigg Boss Marathi House

Rakhi Sawant is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, especially after her appearances in Big Boss. Once again, the actress is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house, only this time as a challenger in Bigg Boss Marathi.

In the promo videos of the show, Rakhi and Vishal Nigam, winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, are seen entering the house together. Meera Jagannath and Aroh Velankar are also participating as the challengers. Meanwhile, Rakhi called herself Bigg Boss’ first wife while entering the house in a red gown!