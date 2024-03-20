Rana Daggubati announces his talk show The Rana Connection

ANI

Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to come up with an exciting talk show featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema. The announcement was disclosed at a Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the show’s team.

The show is titled The Rana Connection. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the news with fans and captioned the post, “An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema. Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri serve as producers on The Rana Connection. Rana Daggubati is a renowned name in the Telugu cinema industry. He got international recognition with his role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Meanwhile, Rana will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Rana Daggubati