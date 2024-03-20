Rana Daggubati announces his talk show The Rana Connection

Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to come up with an exciting talk show featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema. The announcement was disclosed at a Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the show’s team.
The show is titled The Rana Connection. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the news with fans and captioned the post, “An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema. Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri serve as producers on The Rana Connection. Rana Daggubati is a renowned name in the Telugu cinema industry. He got international recognition with his role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Meanwhile, Rana will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources
Section 21-G of Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel
Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at th...