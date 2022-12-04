Resh Lamba talks about her recent projects including Bindiya and Inspector Avinash

Tell us something about your background.
I come from an Army family. My father served in the Indian Army and fought the 1971 war. My brother is serving in the Army. I did my graduation from Delhi University and did theatre with Bahroop Arts Group, JNU.
How and when did you decide to take up acting as a career?
Well, this is something very interesting. I never thought of becoming an actor until I watched Wajood, a film starring Nana Patekar, when I was in school. I was moved by the thought of acting. I asked myself, ‘why do people act?’ And I joined Bahroop to find the answer.
Tell us about your role in MX Player’s Bindiya.
In Bindiya, I am playing one of the primary characters.
How was your working experience with Saurabh Shukla and others in Bindiya?
I believe in beauty. Every actor, who is the master of the craft, looks beautiful, and I found some different shades of beauty around me while working with Saurabh Shukla sir, Govind Namdev sir, Vineet Kumar sir, Ranvir Shorey and Alok Pandey. I learnt a lot by watching them giving their shots. It was a masterclass for me.
Tell us something about your upcoming show, Inspector Avinash.
Inspector Avinash is a crime thriller set in Uttar Pradesh. The narrative takes us through the struggles faced by super cop Avinash.
Tell us about your role in Inspector Avinash.
I am playing a contract killer. The character has many shades.
You are also a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Haddi. How was it working with Nawaz?
Working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi was a great experience. I observed him during the takes and was amazed at how deeply he worked on nuances. I am really honoured to share screen space with one of the greatest actors of our times.
You have been a part of some great films and shows. How do you see your journey so far?
God has been so kind to me. The journey so far has been great, and I am hoping it to be a memorable one.
Which one is your favourite project and why?
I have worked hard on every project and enjoyed playing all the characters. I love working on different characters. But still Durga from She 2 is closest to my heart.
Who is your favourite co-actor?
Aditya Roy Kapoor.
Who is your dream director?
Hardik Mehta.
