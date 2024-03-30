Ronja the Robber’s Daughter

Netflix

The 12-part Swedish series is the latest adaptation of the 1981 novel of the same title by Astrid Lindgren. Ronja, the only daughter of robber-chief Mattis, becomes friends with Birk Borkasson. His father, robber-chief Borka, is the fiercest enemy of Ronja’s father. Their friendship leads to finding hidden secrets.

The Baxters

Prime Video

Based on Karen Kingsbury’s bestselling novel series ‘Redemption’, this family drama follows Elizabeth and John Baxter, and their five adult children, as they navigate life’s highs and lows, both with and without God. The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life.

Heart of the Hunter

Netflix

It is an adaptation of Deon Meyer’s novel by the same name. The race-against-time drama revolves around a retired assassin, Tiny Mpayipheli, who is pulled back into action when his friend uncovers a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the South African government.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back, but this time on the digital platform. His much-loved talk show has been rebranded. An episode will be dropped each week. Kapil and his team, including actor-comedian Sunil Grover, will be seen having fun banter and quirky Q&A sessions with the invited guests.