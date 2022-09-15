Sahil Arora, who is seen in short film 'Good Night Sleep Tight', streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, talks about his journey so far

From the sales and marketing field, what made you shift to acting?

Sales and marketing started when I was 17 years old because I had to start somewhere. And I never wanted a desk job, so picked up acting.

How did you get your first break in acting?

I got a call after physically distributing hard copies of my photographs at a lot of ad agencies and channel offices. My first break was a Zee promo in 2005, which in turn got me my first role as a lead in the serial Purab Ya Paschim.

How difficult is it for an outsider to make a mark in the industry?

I don’t really buy that simply because this film industry is as good to me as it is for those who are working in it since ages, and those who are dreaming of becoming a part of it as well. It all boils down to how much you are willing to give in to make your place in the hearts of the audience. But yes, everyone’s path is different and I am here to make my own count.

What kind of challenges have you faced?

Well, it has been a rollercoaster ride for me. I started acting when I was 22 years old with just a simple dream to go to Mumbai and try to make it big. That dream is still brewing as reality and real life are totally different. I am still facing challenges, the only difference is that the previous challenge has helped me learn for the new one!

What is the short film Good Night Sleep Tight about?

It is a film that talks about sleep-walking, which is quite unique. Also, it is a crime thriller and quite intriguing.

You also have an upcoming short film Black Coat. What is that about?

Black Coat is again a thriller that talks about the journey of a girl through her own experiences of life. I got a chance to play one such ‘experience’ of her life. Rest I am not at liberty to talk much until it is announced by the makers.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have a web show Kalamanch lined up. That project is very close to my heart and the audience will be able to see me perform in a bigger and better way.

Who is your inspiration in acting?

I get my inspiration from everything around me. Acting is a full-time job for the mind and body, so all experiences are worth it.

What are your hobbies?

I like outdoor games like cricket, football, badminton and running. I watch movies and love to travel.

How do you keep yourself fit?

My hobbies are such that they help me with my fitness, as I am not a big gym-goer. Games can help you with fitness. The game changer was being introduced to intermittent fasting. I try and avoid negative vibes in life.