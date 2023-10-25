Salman-Katrina shine in the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back again in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3, reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya, from the YRF Spy Universe! Salman and Katrina look drop-dead gorgeous in the dance track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, which has been composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is delighted with the response to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam; she says, “I have been a part of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and now Tiger 3, so the expectation is always to do better. I think Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is rocking.”
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12.
