ShabanaAzmi to star in sci-fi gaming series Halo

Voot Select is set to premiere an original series sci-fi phenomenon Halo from March 24, 2022. Based on one of the most popular sci-fi video games ever made, Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox's first Halo game.

Dramatising an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the action-packed fight scenes and exhilarating visuals of this nine-episode series is said to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The cast includes Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone and others. It will also star Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi. — TMS