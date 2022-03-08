'She's my evil twin'

Madhuri Dixit, who is seen in web series The Fame Game, says her on-screen character Anamika Anand differs from her real self. She was in conversation with Karan Johar about the show.
Talking about how Anamika is different from her, she said, “Nothing fazes me, I forge ahead always. There are so many other things I can do in life. But I don’t think Anamika would be able to deal with things the way I do.” “She would be a mess. If she walks into a room and nobody recognises her, she’ll go mad. She’s like my evil twin,” adds the actress. She also talked about her equation with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and how they met and started a relationship.
“We met casually at my brother’s house. He had a party and he was a party guest. We met and started talking, we spoke about everything else,” concludes Madhuri. The Fame Game features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor in lead roles. It streams on Netflix.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported