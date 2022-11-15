 With the Punjab Government banning songs that glorify gun culture, will there be a shift in the approach of youngsters? Celebs share their take... : The Tribune India

With the Punjab Government banning songs that glorify gun culture, will there be a shift in the approach of youngsters? Celebs share their take...

With the Punjab Government banning songs that glorify gun culture, will there be a shift in the approach of youngsters? Celebs share their take...


Sheetal

The Punjab Government on Sunday launched a crackdown on both ‘reel’ and ‘real’ gun abuse in the state. There will be a ban on display and use of fire arms at public events, social media and also on music that glorifies gun culture. Celebs from the Punjabi film and music industry share their take.

Singer Jasbir Jassi has been actively speaking against gun culture for more than 15 years. He says, “It’s high time we understand it’s not the people that we were against, but the kind of content that is spoiling our culture. This ban is a good step.”

The Laung Da Lashkara singer has consciously stayed away from promoting gun culture. “Before forming a committee that would govern the content, it would be apt to make a thorough policy for everything. There should also be rules in place to check the content being released in the Punjabi music industry.”

Word wise

Writer and lyricist Harmanjeet Singh also stresses thesame. He says, “Words like, gandasa and kirpaan are also there in our folk songs, but they didn’t have the same connotation. It is too soon to talk about the effects of this ban on the artistes. Moreover, it’s not just guns, there are other issues that plague the Punjabi music industry.”

Great move

Actor Dev Kharoud, who is gearing up for his next release, Blackia 2, has hailed the news and looks forward to execution of the ban. He explains, “One cannot deny that gun violence has grown not just in reality, but also in the songs that are being produced. And to counter the same, this announcement was much-awaited. Other strict measures are also needed to uphold law and order.”

“Songs can convey different meaning to different people, that’s why a committee of different artistes and intellectuals is needed to uphold the ban in the true sense,” opines Jassi.

Matter of choice

Lamberghini singer Ragini Tandan, who has recreated another folk song, Batti Bal Ke, in collaboration with Collecktive Projekt. She shares, “I don't believe bans are usually productive. There's a concept in psychology — The General Aggression Model —which states mere exposure to weapons through any source increases aggressive behaviour. Lyrics and videos have a huge impact subconsciously. We won't realise but these messages do seep in, so I understand where the ban is coming from. But my hope is that it reminds us of our power as artistes and how we need to be responsible when wielding it.”

Short-term solution

“In the last five-seven years, one sure has seen youngsters being swayed by the gun culture and the ban is right to some extent, but it’s only a short term solution. The ban might be effective for the next six-eight months, and aspiring musicians might desist for a while. But haven’t our forefathers kept arms or aren’t they part of history or culture? Anyone promoting gun culture might be booked and that can work as a temporary deterrent, but, unfortunately, today art is miles apart from aesthetics. It’s easier to lower down standards for easy ‘entertainment’ while uplifting consciousness is what we should be striving for,” opines Atul Sharma, Chairman, Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi.

First step

Preet Sanghreri, lyricist-singer believes the ban should definitely be in place. He says, “I think the songs that talk about guns or drugs have an effect on youngsters’ mind-set and should definitely be banned. But it’s just the first step. Now, either a committee or government’s tie up with social media handles can curb gun violence in music. It’s true that films on gangsters will still be made and would also need songs. An artiste’s responsibility is to tell the story, but also establish that those gangsters were on the wrong path and shouldn’t be glorified. Only then this chain of gun culture will stop.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

3
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

4
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

5
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

6
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

7
Nation

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means 'very serious' matter: Supreme Court

8
Brand Connect

New Slim Keto + ACV Gummies Review - Scam or Real Quick Shot Slim Candy Keto Gummies?

9
World

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

10
World

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany marries beau Michael Boulos

Don't Miss

View All
Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Top News

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM at G-20 summit

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM Modi at G-20 summit

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

‘Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feard he will kill her that day but...’ friends narrate their side of story

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story

Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Two gangsters held after encounter in Tarn Taran

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Panchkula: Protesting residents evicted in late-night swoop at Jhuriwala

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Chandigarh: Drizzle brings nip in the air

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Roadways buses remain off road, passengers troubled

CM gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across district

2 policemen among three nabbed in Rs 1L bribe case

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police

Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused