With the Punjab Government banning songs that glorify gun culture, will there be a shift in the approach of youngsters? Celebs share their take...

Sheetal

The Punjab Government on Sunday launched a crackdown on both ‘reel’ and ‘real’ gun abuse in the state. There will be a ban on display and use of fire arms at public events, social media and also on music that glorifies gun culture. Celebs from the Punjabi film and music industry share their take.

Singer Jasbir Jassi has been actively speaking against gun culture for more than 15 years. He says, “It’s high time we understand it’s not the people that we were against, but the kind of content that is spoiling our culture. This ban is a good step.”

The Laung Da Lashkara singer has consciously stayed away from promoting gun culture. “Before forming a committee that would govern the content, it would be apt to make a thorough policy for everything. There should also be rules in place to check the content being released in the Punjabi music industry.”

Word wise

Writer and lyricist Harmanjeet Singh also stresses thesame. He says, “Words like, gandasa and kirpaan are also there in our folk songs, but they didn’t have the same connotation. It is too soon to talk about the effects of this ban on the artistes. Moreover, it’s not just guns, there are other issues that plague the Punjabi music industry.”

Great move

Actor Dev Kharoud, who is gearing up for his next release, Blackia 2, has hailed the news and looks forward to execution of the ban. He explains, “One cannot deny that gun violence has grown not just in reality, but also in the songs that are being produced. And to counter the same, this announcement was much-awaited. Other strict measures are also needed to uphold law and order.”

“Songs can convey different meaning to different people, that’s why a committee of different artistes and intellectuals is needed to uphold the ban in the true sense,” opines Jassi.

Matter of choice

Lamberghini singer Ragini Tandan, who has recreated another folk song, Batti Bal Ke, in collaboration with Collecktive Projekt. She shares, “I don't believe bans are usually productive. There's a concept in psychology — The General Aggression Model —which states mere exposure to weapons through any source increases aggressive behaviour. Lyrics and videos have a huge impact subconsciously. We won't realise but these messages do seep in, so I understand where the ban is coming from. But my hope is that it reminds us of our power as artistes and how we need to be responsible when wielding it.”

Short-term solution

“In the last five-seven years, one sure has seen youngsters being swayed by the gun culture and the ban is right to some extent, but it’s only a short term solution. The ban might be effective for the next six-eight months, and aspiring musicians might desist for a while. But haven’t our forefathers kept arms or aren’t they part of history or culture? Anyone promoting gun culture might be booked and that can work as a temporary deterrent, but, unfortunately, today art is miles apart from aesthetics. It’s easier to lower down standards for easy ‘entertainment’ while uplifting consciousness is what we should be striving for,” opines Atul Sharma, Chairman, Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi.

First step

Preet Sanghreri, lyricist-singer believes the ban should definitely be in place. He says, “I think the songs that talk about guns or drugs have an effect on youngsters’ mind-set and should definitely be banned. But it’s just the first step. Now, either a committee or government’s tie up with social media handles can curb gun violence in music. It’s true that films on gangsters will still be made and would also need songs. An artiste’s responsibility is to tell the story, but also establish that those gangsters were on the wrong path and shouldn’t be glorified. Only then this chain of gun culture will stop.”