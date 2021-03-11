Ranveer Singh shares the preparation he did for debut role in Band Baaja Baaraat

Since his debut, Ranveer Singh has been ruling the box office with his paisa-vasool entertainment films. The actor will now be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a comedy-drama. Promoting for the same, he reached the sets of Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking about his debut Ranveer revealed how he would roam around in Delhi University only to absorb the culture of Delhi and in turn become Bittoo Sharma, the hero of Band Baaja Baaraat who people adored!

He further informs, “I gave the audition for Band Baaja Baaraat, and I was told that the role is of a 21-year-old boy from Delhi. So, I worked on my accent by watching all the Delhi-based films, such as Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. Aditya (Chopra) sir couldn’t believe it when everyone told him that I was born and raised in Mumbai. So, I was able to convince him in the audition round. Then, to absorb Delhi’s culture, Maneesh Sharma (director) suggested me to join them for the location recce. He told me to absorb the culture, as that would help me understand the character better.”