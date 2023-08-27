Watch out for Bholaa

Zee Cinema presents the television premiere of Bholaa. Symbolising the attributes of Lord Shiva – strength and fearlessness, watch him bring a father’s unbreakable determination to reunite with his daughter against all odds. The television premiere is scheduled on August 27 at 8pm.

Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead role in the film, says, “Bholaa is a large-scale action spectacle with an emotional core. The process of creating Bholaa has been a fulfilling journey for me as both a director and an actor. I’ve consistently strived to introduce innovative filmmaking techniques, many of which are used in the action sequences in Bholaa. The heartfelt connection between the father and daughter in the film is bound to resonate with many people. I am looking forward to audiences watching the film on television and immersing themselves in the world of Bholaa.”

