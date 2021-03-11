Disney+ adds 7.9 mn subscribers, as Netflix bleeds

As Netflix loses paid subscribers amid slow growth, the Walt Disney Company has announced an increase of 7.9 million subscribers for Disney+, taking the total to 137.9 million, in the January-March period. Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said the company is on track to reach 230 to 260 million subscribers by fiscal 2024.

“Adding 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers in the quarter and total subscriptions across all our DTC offerings exceeding 205 million once again proved that we are in a league of our own,” Chapek said in a statement late on Wednesday.

— IANS