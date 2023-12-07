 With Wonka lined up for release this week, here is a look at master storyteller Roald Dahl's works that have been adapted on to the screen : The Tribune India

Wonka



Sheetal

It’s Roald Dahl’s world and we are just living in it! At least that’s what the last quarter of this year made us feel. First Wes Anderson pulled an ace with four shorts adapted into screenplay from the British author’s short stories, and now director Paul King brings Willy Wonka’s character (from Dahl’s story Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) to life once more in theatres near you. We list some of the best adapted series/films of Dahl who is regarded as ‘one of the greatest storytellers for children of the 20th century’.

Wonka (2023)

Adapted by Paul King, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, it’s the former’s story on the origin of Willy Wonka, the character in Dahl’s 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. While Dahl featured early days of an eccentric Chocolatier, Wonka, King attempts to serve a prequel to the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film titled Wonka is releasing on Friday, December 8.

In 1971, a film titled Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was released, which had a screenplay by the author Dahl and starred Gene Wilder as the titular character. While Gene is still remembered for his historic portrayal of Wonka’s character, thanks to Johnny Depp’s role in the 2005 film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it won People’s Choice Award for Favourite Family Film and Favourite Motion Picture Actor and BAFTA Kids’ Vote for Best Film.

In 2017, Warner Bros tried to revive the franchise with animation crossover titled Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but it didn’t create much buzz.

THE TWITS

The Witches (2020)

This dark fantasy comedy horror film directed by Robert Zemeckis is the second adaptation of Dahl’s 1983 novel The Witches. The author, who had always loved to put child protagonist against evil adults, does the same, so just like Wonka, we have Grand High Witch in The Witches. In the 1990 adaptation, The Witches, academy-award winning actress Anjelica Huston elevates the screenplay with her performance. Whereas actress Anne Hathaway shone as Grand High Witch in the 2020’s streaming edition.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The BFG (2016)

A fantasy adventure film directed by Stephen Spielberg, The BFG is the second-highest grossing adaptation of Dahl. It starred Mark Rylance as the Big Friendly Giant (BFG) and Ruby Barnhill. Adapted from the 1982 novel, The BFG, it was previously made in 1989. Not many know that Dahl had dedicated the novel to his daughter Olivia Twenty, whom he lost to Measles virus, and the orphan girl’s character was called Sophie after his granddaughter’s name. Also, The BFG (1989) was the only adaptation of Dahl’s works released during his lifetime and received praise from the author himself. It was an animated adaptation by Brian Cosgrove.

The Ratcatcher

Matilda (1996)

Dahl’s wife, Felicity Dahl served as a producer for the adaptation of the former’s 1988 novel by the same name. The film is directed by Danny DeVito and starred Mara Wilson as the titular character, Matilda.

The Swan

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Directior Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated comedy film is based on 1970 children’s novel by Dahl. The star cast has some big names, including George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe and Owen Wilson. The film won New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Animated Film. 

Poison

Netflix Ready

In September 2023, Anderson delved into the lesser-known stories of Dahl titled The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, The Swan, Poison and The Rat Catcher. The extensive universe of animated and live-action film that Anderson created received a lot of applause. Even the cast had names like Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade. Another animated film The Twits, coming to Netflix in 2025, is helmed by Phil Johnston. It is the first screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book by the same name.


