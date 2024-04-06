Young filmmaker Mukul Kapoor’s upcoming short film Tatva explores the transformative power of art

Varun Das

Ask writer and filmmaker Mukul Kapoor how the idea for his upcoming short fictional film, Tatva, cropped up, and pat comes the reply, “Years ago, I embarked on a journey to explore the vibrant 800-year-old Kumbhar community, nestled within the ancient alleys of Kumbharwada in Dharavi. It was there amid the artistry of pottery that I found myself captivated by the process, rather than the mere outcome.”

Director Mukul Kapoor

The 23-year-old reflects, “I have always been one to fall in love with the process and how beautifully flawed it can be.” He fondly recalls, “The Kumbhars, with their deft hands, seamlessly melded the five elements of nature into vessels of beauty and utility. Immersing myself in their daily lives and staying with a local family, I realised the profound narrative woven into their existence — a story too compelling to overlook.”

The film, which is set for release on Jio Cinema this month, delves into the intricate dynamics of legacy preservation and individual aspirations, exploring the transformative power of art amid the trials of life. At the heart of the story are Dheeraj and Vinayak, a father-son duo navigating the delicate balance between tradition and modernity. Dhara, the insightful aunt, serves as a guiding beacon that encourages Vinayak to mend the frayed bonds with his father. “Guided by veteran director Subhash Ghai and his institution, the production journey began, soon translating the essence of Kumbharwada onto the silver screen,” Kapoor shares, before hastening to add, “Alok Ulfat, Amardeep Jha, Smaran Tiwary and Anuj Shaw infused life into the characters.”

Resilient act

The youngster from Chandigarh, Mukul, however, concedes, “From conceiving a compelling narrative rooted in authenticity to garnering belief in its vision, each step demanded resilience. It took six months of relentless dedication in 2022 — scribbling, refining and assembling the team — before our vision materialised into reality.”

About the genres he likes, Kapoor promptly says, “Rather than tethering myself to a specific genre, I gravitate towards narratives that wield the power of compelling storytelling. A well-crafted tale, irrespective of its genre, leaves an indelible mark, provoking introspection and igniting one’s imagination. If it leaves me with something to think about, it falls under the umbrella of my favourite genre.”

“Tatva has scooped up multiple national and international film festival accolades and reached the semi-final stage at the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival,” Kapoor adds with an air of humility.

Notably, he has written and directed numerous short films in both fiction and non-fiction categories. His previous works have been featured on multiple OTT platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema, Epic On, Airtel Xstream, Hotstar and Shorts TV. Among his notable works is a 2020 documentary film, Ankuran: The Art of Idol Making, which dwells on the dying art form of murti kala.