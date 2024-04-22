Lok Sabha election: Repolling at 11 polling stations in Manipur concludes with around 82 per cent turnout

PTI

Imphal, April 22

Repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency concluded peacefully on Monday with a turnout of almost 82%, election commission officials said.

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.

The repolling began at 7 am.

The polling stations recorded a turnout of 81.61% until 5 pm (1130 GMT), when voting ended, officials said.

“No violence was reported. It (voting) has been smooth. It doesn't get better than this,” said Pradeep Jha, the state's chief electoral officer.

Fresh polls were conducted at Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, two each in Bamon Kampu and Irilbung in Kshetrigao constituency and at Khongman Zone V in Thongju in Imphal East district, three in Iroishemba area in Uripok constituency and at Khaidem Makha in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, said officials.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur -- on Friday. — with Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Manipur