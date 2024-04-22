 Manifesto row: Congress accuses PM Modi of trying to create communal polarisation; Kharge seeks appointment to ‘educate him’ : The Tribune India

  India
  Manifesto row: Congress accuses PM Modi of trying to create communal polarisation; Kharge seeks appointment to 'educate him'

Manifesto row: Congress accuses PM Modi of trying to create communal polarisation; Kharge seeks appointment to ‘educate him’

Congress leader Venugopal says the PM is trying to divide people by inciting communal sentiments for electoral gain

Manifesto row: Congress accuses PM Modi of trying to create communal polarisation; Kharge seeks appointment to ‘educate him’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI



PTI

Kochi, April 22 

Launching a strong campaign over the Prime Minister’s alleged communal remarks against its manifesto, the Congress said on Monday that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with Narendra Modi to “educate him” about its poll promise document.

A day after Modi suggested in a poll rally in Rajasthan that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute people's wealth to Muslims, the AICC general secretary in-charge of the organisation K C Venugopal also said copies of the manifesto would be sent to the Prime Minister by its party leaders and Lok Sabha candidates.

He said the Congress party will also file a petition against Modi before the election commission with the signature of one lakh people.

Modi made the remarks at a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, citing former PM Manmohan Singh’s alleged statement that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Modi had also alleged the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children.”

“Narendra Modi made a statement that was not befitting the post of Prime Minister. How can a Prime Minister lie about everything and spread such fake news? His speech yesterday makes it clear that he is the one who lies the most in this country,” Venugopal said.

Attacking Modi, the Congress leader said, “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has sought an appointment with the PM to educate him about our manifesto. We will give him a copy of our manifesto. All our Congress workers and candidates will also send him a copy of our manifesto.”

The Prime Minister had said something that was not in our manifesto and attempted to create communal polarisation in the country for electoral gains, Venugopal told a press conference here.

“Has the election commission given any permission to the Prime Minister to lie about everything? The commission, which interferes in everything, is silent in this matter. The commission is supposed to ensure a free and fair election. Why is it silent on this matter,” he asked.

The Indian Prime Minister is trying to divide the Indian people by inciting communal sentiments for electoral gain, Venugopal alleged.

“When India's Prime Minister makes the worst hate speech in the history of hate speeches, I would like to know what action they (ECI) are planning to take. This is a blatant violation of the model code of conduct. This was a public call to incite violence and divide the people of the country,” Venugopal charged.

He said the Prime Minister resorted to such “low-level tactics” after he understood that the first phase of the election, which got over, was not favourable to them.

Venugopal alleged that the BJP and the Prime Minister were targeting communities one by one and were moving forward with one agenda: “polarisation of the community”.

“He used the same divisive tactics in Manipur. Manipur has been burning for the last 11 months. He could have visited and resolved the issue. Numerous religious institutions were burned. He refused to shed a single tear for Manipur. Women were disrobed, assaulted, and raped. The PM was silent,” Venugopal said.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi


