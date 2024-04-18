Nomination process for fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls begins

New Delhi, April 18
The nomination process for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13 began on Thursday.
A notification to this effect was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President on Thursday.
As many as 96 constituencies across nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in the fourth phase.
All constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls in this phase.
In Andhra Pradesh, assembly polls will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.
Polling will also be held in various Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.
In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, District Magistrate Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat issued the notification for filing nominations.
The last date for filing nominations is April 25 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on April 26. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is April 29, Bhat said.
The National Conference has fielded Shia leader Aga Ruhullah from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat and the PDP has fielded its youth wing president Waheed Para. Apni Party candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir is also in the fray.
