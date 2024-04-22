PM Modi has new tactics for diverting attention from real issues: Rahul Gandhi

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking in a “poisonous language” and said that he has several new tactics for diverting attention from real issues but the end of “business of lies” is near.

The Congress on Sunday night had also hit back at Prime Minister Modi over his “redistribution of wealth” remarks targeting the party, saying after facing “disappointment” in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the PM has now resorted to “lies” and “hate speech” to divert people from the real issues.

Sharing the Congress’ latest advertisement that focuses on rising prices and unemployment on Monday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Unemployment and inflation are at their peak in the country and Narendra Modi says ‘everything is fine’.”

“He (Modi) has several new techniques to ‘divert from the issues’, But the end of the business of lies is near,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also stepped up his attack on the prime minister.

“The Prime Minister speaks in a poisonous language on a whole lot of issues. He should also answer a simple question - Since 1951, census has been conducted every ten years. This reveals the actual data of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population. This should have been done in 2021 but has not been done till date. Why is the Prime Minister silent on this?” Ramesh said.

This is a conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ramesh alleged.

The Congress stepped up its attack on the prime minister after he suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would redistribute wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh’s remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country’s resources.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress plans to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

