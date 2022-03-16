100 attend alumni meet at GTB National College, Dakha

Ludhiana, March 15
The alumni meet of GTB National College, Dakha, was held here today. As many as 100 former students from various places assembled at S Kuldeep Singh Sekhon Auditorium of the college. Principal Avtar Singh welcomed the old students and teachers.
The former students committed to help in whatever best way they can.
CA Sanjiv Jain, one of the leading chartered accountants of Canada and an alumnus of the college, announced a financial help of Rs 5 lakh per annum for the needy and deserving students. Prof AS Virk, Prof Balbir Kaur and Prof SP Sharma addressed the alumni and reminisced about the good old days.
The old students of the college also remembered struggles they made to reach their present positions in their life.
S Randhir Singh Sekhon, vice-president of the college, said such events should be a regular feature.
