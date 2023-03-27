14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

The Focal Point police on Saturday arrested a youth on the charge of raping a 14-year-old girl at Jeevan Nagar here.

The suspect has been identified as Gorakh (24), a resident of the same area.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on March 10 when her daughter was alone at home, the suspect who was a neighbour, barged into the house and raped her daughter.

The youth also told her daughter not to reveal about the incident to anyone, otherwise he would kill her, she said.

In the past week, the youth violated her two times and also warned her of dire consequences, she alleged.

The girl’s mother revealed that on March 25, her daughter was looking depressed and when she was asked about the reason, she told her about the sexual assault.

The investigating officer in the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Kaur, said on Saturday after registering a rape case, police personnel conducted a raid at the suspected whereabouts of the suspect and arrested him.