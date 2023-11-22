16 fresh cases of stubble burning in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

On Tuesday, 16 cases of stubble burning were reported from Ludhiana district. Six cases were reported from Jagraon, three from Ludhiana East, two from Ludhiana West, one from Payal and four from Raikot.

Meanwhile, extension functionaries of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) were asked to take the matter seriously in the light of recent snubbing by the Supreme Court.

Chairing the 21st meeting of the extension council, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, called upon the extension scientists to pull up their socks and work harder to stop wheat stubble burning cases, which have been rising in the past few years.

“Wheat sowing has commenced in Punjab. Go from village to village, organise awareness camps and bring out rallies at village, block and district levels. Issue advisories regarding wheat stubble management at the time of wheat harvesting,” the VC said to them. Lamenting the spike in paddy straw burning cases in November, Dr Gosal called for eradicating it completely for the well-being of humanity.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, stressed on promoting crop diversification by encouraging farmers to switch over to alternate crops such as pulses, oilseeds, maize, fruits, vegetables and flowers, which offered remunerative returns due to their growing consumption at the commercial as well as the domestic levels.

