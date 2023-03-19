16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the seizure of 16 mobile phones in separate incidents. Of the 16 cell phones, nine were seized from inmates while seven were found abandoned on the jail premises.

In the first case, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harbans Singh said on March 13, a surprise checking was conducted in the jail which led to the seizure of five mobile phones from inmates Vijay Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Ajay Kumar and Harman. The phones were recovered during the checking of their belongings.

In another case, assistant jail superintendent Kuldeep Singh said on March 15, a checking was conducted in the jail in which four mobiles were seized from belongings of inmates Baljit Ram, Pawan Singh, Randhir Singh, alias Rana, Jagjit Singh and Jaspreet Singh.

He said the inmates committed a gross violation by keeping the cell phones inside the jail.

Assistant jail Superintendent Sarwan Singh said on March 14, he, along with the team, conducted a surprise checking inside the jail during which seven mobiles were seized from washrooms. A case under the Prisons Act has been registered.