16-year-old raped by friend in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: A 16-year-old girl was raped by her friend in a hotel room. The police on Thursday registered a case against accused identified as Jatinder Singh of Haryana. Complainant told the police that she had friendship with the accused. On April 7, the accused came to meet her. He picked her from near Mundian and took her to a hotel in Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, where he raped her in a room, the victim alleged. Investigating officer ASI Anil Kumar said raids were on to nab the accused. TNS

Women decamp with gold, Rs 20k

Ludhiana: Two women committed theft at a house in Rani Jhansi Enclave, Civil Lines. Almost two weeks after the incident, the police registered a case against unknown women on Thursday. Complainant Parveen Arora told the police that on May 5, two women came and offered to work as domestic help at her house. “Since I was alone in the house, I asked them to start work immediately,” she said. One of the women indulged me in conversation while the other went inside room and stole valuables, she stated. Women decamped with 10 tola gold and Rs 20,000 cash, she alleged. Complainant said she came to know about the theft in the evening after finding gold and cash missing from almirah. TNS

Robbers carjack Brezza

Ludhiana: Robbers snatched a Brezza car from employees of a Jagraon-based cloth trader on the Khanna-Ludhiana national highway, near Daheru village, on Thursday night. Trader Vijay Kumar told the police that his two employees Ajay Kumar and Ravi Kumar were returning from Delhi in Brezza car. When they reached near Daheru, several persons posing as cops in three cars stopped and thrashed them. Later, after snatching car, they fled towards Ludhiana. A case against unknown persons has been registered. TNS

Man impersonates as DC, booked

Ludhiana: The police registered a case against a man, who had been calling and sending messages to officials while posing himself as Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman, Ludhiana Improvement Trust. On the complaint of Deputy Commissioner Surbhi Malik, a case was registered against unknown person on Thursday. As per the complaint lodged by the DC, the accused had been contacting officials to get some work done. TNS

31 appointment letters given

Ludhiana: Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Friday handed over appointment letters to next kin of the 31 deceased employees of the Municipal Corporation. Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh, Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra and other officials were present on the occasion. Earlier, the Local Government had given a nod to provide jobs to kin of the deceased employees on compassionate grounds. TNS

Gugga Marhi place set on fire

Doraha: The police have booked an unidentified miscreant for setting a Gugga Marhi place on fire and hurting sentiments of devotees. Rakesh Kumar, a follower, went to the place on Friday early morning as usual to offer his daily prayers. He found the entire Gugga Marhi reduced to ashes and informed the committee, which looks after the affairs of the place. The committee informed the police, which registered a case against an unidentified person.