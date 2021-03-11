17 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

A total of 17 people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Friday. Now, a total of 1,12,914 have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of the disease in the district and a total of 3,009 people have lost their life to the deadly virus. There were 183 active cases out of which 170 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 13 are admitted in private hospitals. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients at present is 97.17 per cent.

Till date, a total of 38,50,792 samples have been taken, of which 37,22,736 samples were found negative.

Samples of 2,891 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.