17-year-old girl raped in Ludhiana hotel, boyfriend booked

Ludhiana, February 22

A 17-year-old girl was kept in a hotel room for two days by her boyfriend and allegedly raped. After two days, the girl was dropped outside her house by the boyfriend.

The girl got a rape case registered against the boyfriend at the Daresi police station on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ashish, resident of Kirpal Nagar.

Complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that two days back her daughter went gone missing from home under mysterious circumstances. The family searched for her for two days, but in vain. Her missing complaint was then lodged.

On Monday when the girl reached home she looked frightened. Initially the girl did not reveal anything about the incident. It was only when family put pressure, the girl revealed about the rape.

The girl told her family that she had recently developed friendship with the accused Ashish. On February 18 evening, the accused called her and asked her to reach at some place in Daresi. “When I reached the place, the accused came and took me on motorcycle. He took me at some hotel on Chandigarh Road, where he raped me for two days. I requested him to leave me but he didn’t pay any heed,” the girl alleged.

Yesterday the accused dropped her outside her house and fled. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she reveal about the rape to anyone.

Investigating officer ASI Joginder Singh said raids are being conducted at the suspected whereabouts of the accused and soon he would be nabbed.