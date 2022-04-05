18 gamblers arrested

Ludhiana, April 4
The police arrested 15 persons from a gambling den in Peet Nagar on Tibba Road on Sunday. Four packs of playing cards and Rs 1.74 lakh were recovered from the spot. The 15 gamblers have been booked under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act.
The police arrested Puneet Singla, alias Johny, resident of New Madhopuri, from Main GT Road, Sunil Kumar, resident of Balaji Colony, Uchi Mangli, from near Eastman Chowk, Neechi Mangli, and Lucky, resident of New Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura, from Neechi Mangli for alluring people for darra-satta. All three persons were booked under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act. —
