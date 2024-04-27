18 inmates rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

The police along with the Health Department on Thursday conducted a raid at an illegal drug de-addiction centre situated on the Jangpur road in Dakha. The officials rescued 18 inmates from the illegal centre.

Later, health officials asked addicts to get admitted to a government de-addiction centre but they refused citing various reasons.

Sources said the raid was conducted by a team of officials on the complaint of one of the parents of an inmate.

The team included Deputy Medical Commissioner Amarjeet Kaur, SMO, Sudhar, Davinder Singh, Vivek Kumar Goyal, psychiatrist, and officials from the Dakha police station.

