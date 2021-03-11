194-gm heroin, five cartridges seized from peddler’s gym

Ludhiana, April 30
The Special Task Force (STF) wing today recovered 194 gram of heroin and five live cartridges from a gym, KK Fitness Studio, on the Bhamian road. The gym belongs to drug peddler Deepak Kumar.
Deepak had fired shots at STF officials on April 27 night at Dhandra.
On Thursday, the STF had also conducted a raid at the house of the accused and seized 315 gram of heroin.
STF in-charge Harbans Singh said the police were conducting raids at suspected whereabouts of the accused and he would also be nabbed soon.
He said Deepak was facing over 12 cases of drugs and in one of the cases, he was also convicted. The accused was also declared a proclaimed offender recently in a drug case registered at Jammu.
