2 arrested with 256-gm heroin

Ludhiana, August 11
The CIA wing of the Ludhiana (rural) police arrested two persons yesterday and recovered 256-gram heroin from their possession.
The arrested accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh alias Amit of Agwar Khwaja Baju, Jagraon and Mandeep Kaur alias Mungi of Khetram Bagh, Jagraon. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Jagraon city police station.
Investigating Officer ASI Sukhdev Singh said the police had received secret information that these persons were involved in smuggling heroin for a long time and were on their way to Aligarh from Jagraon on a motorcycle to deliver heroin to their clients.
The CIA team laid a naka at a strategic place, where the police stopped the motorcycle for checking and recovered 256 grams of heroin from the accused, said the ASI.
