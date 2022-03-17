2 booked for Rs9.9-lakh fraud

Ludhiana, March 16
The Jamalpur police on Tuesday booked two persons on the charges of fraud. One of the accused posed himself as director of Vardhman Polytex Adesh Oswal and managed to get Rs 9.90 lakh fraudulently deposited into his bank account.
Complainant Apjit Arora of the firm said the accused had put profile photo of Oswal firm’s director Apjit on their WhatsApp number and convinced firm employees for sending them Rs 9.90 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Om Nath of Bihar and Arun of Delhi. They are yet to be arrested. —
