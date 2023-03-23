2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The police arrested two persons allegedly involved in cases of drug peddling.

The police arrested a man and claimed to have recovered 90 gm of heroin and Rs 10,000 in cash from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Simranjeet Singh of Gurpal Nagar, here. A case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Division Number 6 police station. SI Amarjeet Kumar is investigating the case.

In the other incident, the police nabbed a man and seized 850 gm of opium allegedly from his possession. A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station against the suspect, identified as Sonu Pandey of Kakka Dhaula village. The police also recovered his motorcycle. Inspector Satnam Singh is investigating the case.