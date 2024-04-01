2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

The Special Task Force (STF) claims to have nabbed two smugglers and recovered 1.95 kg heroin from their possession. The arrested suspects have been identified Kapil Kumar (35), a resident of Mohalla Shivpuri, and Varun Kumar, alias Veenu (38), a resident of Basti Jodhewal.

STF Inspector Harbans Singh said secret information was received that Kapil and Varun were into drug smuggling trade. He said they were on way to the Shivpuri area to deliver heroin to their clients. After verifying the information, an STF team conducted a raid and nabbed the duo. During checking of their scooter, 1.95 kg of heroin was recovered from its storage compartment.

The inspector said during preliminary questioning of the suspects, it came to the fore that Kapil was into garment business in Himachal Pradesh while Varun had registered his scooter with Uber and Rapido companies to ferry commuters.

The suspects also admitted that they brought heroin from big smugglers in the Amritsar border area and supplied it to their clients in Ludhiana.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects and further investigation was launched to bust the entire drug supply network. Some big smugglers of the border area were also identified and raids were on to nab them.

