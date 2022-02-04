20K employees to perform poll duties

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

Around 20,000 employees will perform election duties in the district during the Assembly poll.

District election officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said around 20,000 employees, including polling staff and returning officer’s supporting staff, have been deployed on poll duties in the district.

The district administration on Thursday conducted the second randomisation to deploy manpower for the ensuing state Assembly polls in the presence of officials of the district administration and representatives of political parties at the District Administrative Complex here today.

The randomisation was held in the presence of General Election Observers Annavi Dinesh Kumar (IAS), Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav (IAS), Dev Raj Dev (IAS), Shesh Nath (IAS), TN Venkatesh (IAS), District Election Officer-cum-DC Varinder Kumar Sharma and Additional District Election Officer-cum-ADC (General) Rahul Chaba.

The DC said randomisation was held for the deployment of around 20,000 employees from the Centre and state government, banks and public sector undertakings who have been assigned several duties during the polls. As per requirement in the elections, the employees have been assigned duties as counting, polling and supporting staff, besides utilising their services for micro-observers.

He said, “The randomisation aims at assigning duties to the staff for polling, to take place on February 20. It is done for the deployment of polling parties at polling booths. Several employees have been deputed as presiding officers (PRO) and polling officers (PO) and adequate staff will also be deputed for counting, to be held on March 10.”