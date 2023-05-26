239 players turn up for selection trials on Day 2

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

A total of 239 players turned up for the selection trials for school sports wings on Thursday, taking up the total number to 977. The trials are being conducted by the local office of the Punjab Sports Department.

Yesterday, 738 players (boys and girls in U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories) had attended the trials in 15 disciplines.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Rupinder Singh said 577 boys and 400 girls appeared for the trials yesterday and today.