25 fresh cases of dengue

Ludhiana, November 10
On Friday, 25 cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which 21 were from urban and four from rural areas. A total of 969 cases of dengue have been reported so far from the district.
Today, there were 116 active cases in the district, of which 90 belong to urban and 26 from rural areas. Eighteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.
Dengue fever is a flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults.
Its symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash and mild bleeding.
