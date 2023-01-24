3 Shimlapuri residents held for robbery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 23

The police booked three persons for allegedly robbing a resident when he and his friend was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar of Shimlapuri, Mani Kumar and Karan Kumar of New Shimlapuri.

The complainant, Priya Batra of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, said he and his friend Suvakant Patra had hired an auto-rickshaw from outside D-Mart to reach home on January 17 night. When the auto-rickshaw reached near Ishar Nagar bridge, two more persons came and sat in the vehicle.

He alleged: “The accused snatched my wallet containing my Aadhaar card, Rs 1,000 in cash and my mobile before fleeing from the spot.”