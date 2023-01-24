3 Shimlapuri residents held for robbery

Ludhiana, January 23
The police booked three persons for allegedly robbing a resident when he and his friend was travelling in an auto-rickshaw.
The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar of Shimlapuri, Mani Kumar and Karan Kumar of New Shimlapuri.
The complainant, Priya Batra of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, said he and his friend Suvakant Patra had hired an auto-rickshaw from outside D-Mart to reach home on January 17 night. When the auto-rickshaw reached near Ishar Nagar bridge, two more persons came and sat in the vehicle.
He alleged: “The accused snatched my wallet containing my Aadhaar card, Rs 1,000 in cash and my mobile before fleeing from the spot.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...