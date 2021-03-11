3 youths booked for making video of Army camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

Three youths landed in trouble for making a video of an Army camp at the grain market, Sidhwan Bet. Army officials after noticing the suspicious activity apprehended the youths and handed them over to the police.

On the complaint of the in-charge, Army camp, Sidhwan Bet, the police on Thursday registered a case of house trespassing against youths identified as Harpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Salempura, and Rajan Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

“Yesterday at 10 am, three individuals were apprehended by our officials while recording videos of the Sidhwan Bet Army camp on their mobiles. These individuals entered the camp on a motorcycle and bicycle. You are requested to lodge an FIR and take strict action against the perpetrators so that such an incident is not repeated in the future,” the Army officer stated in a complaint lodged with the police.

The Investigating officer, ASI Raj Varinderpal Singh said, “The arrested youths are aged between 19 to 22 years. They have no serious motive to record videos of the Army camp. Rather, they recorded videos for posting on social media. They are not aware of the rule that recording videos of Army establishments is prohibited and can invite punishment.”